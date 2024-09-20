Kyiv region suffered a night attack by enemy drones: targets were shot down, fires after the fall of debris were extinguished

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, air defense forces shot down targets, preventing hits to infrastructure, only grass burning in two districts was recorded, the fires were extinguished, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

According to him, there were no hits to residential and critical infrastructure. "There are no casualties," he noted.

According to Kravchenko, the operational groups continue to record the consequences of the enemy attack.

