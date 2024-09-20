13 enemy drones destroyed overnight in Cherkasy region, fires caused by wreckage extinguished
Kyiv • UNN
At night, 13 enemy drones were destroyed over Cherkasy region. The falling wreckage caused two fires in the forest, which have been extinguished. There were no casualties among the population.
At night, 13 enemy drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region, the falling wreckage caused two fires in the forest, which have already been extinguished, no one was injured, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Friday, UNN reports.
Once again, the night was on high alert due to numerous threats from the air. However, there were no emergencies in the region. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 13 enemy UAVs. There were no casualties
According to him, "in two cases, the forest floor caught fire due to falling debris." "The fires are now extinguished," he said.
Educational institution damaged and enemy drone shot down in Cherkasy region during night attack by Russia19.09.24, 09:24 • 15055 views