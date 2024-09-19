Educational institution damaged and enemy drone shot down in Cherkasy region during night attack by Russia

In Cherkasy region, an enemy drone was shot down at night, another target was also hit, an educational institution was damaged, a fire broke out on the roof, and no one was injured, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Another night of alerts due to air threats. Ukrainian defenders have shot down an enemy UAV. At the same time, one of the educational institutions in Zvenyhorod district was damaged as a result of military operations against another target. There were no casualties. Roof fire extinguished - Taburets wrote.

All 42 “Shaheds” and an X-59 missile launched by the enemy over Ukraine were shot down at night