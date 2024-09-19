All 42 “Shaheds” and an X-59 missile launched by the enemy over Ukraine were shot down at night

All 42 Shahed attack drones and X-59/69 guided missiles launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine at night were shot down. The enemy also struck Kharkiv region with S-300/S-400 missiles. This was reported on Thursday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 19, as indicated, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 46 enemy air attack vehicles.

The occupants reportedly attacked Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region, one X-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, and 42 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

All 42 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air battle. An X-59/69 guided missile was also shot down in the eastern direction - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Dnipro, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

