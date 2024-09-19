All 42 “Shaheds” and an X-59 missile launched by the enemy over Ukraine were shot down at night

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

All 42 “Shaheds” and an X-59 missile launched by the enemy over Ukraine were shot down at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

On the night of September 19, Ukraine's air defense repelled a large-scale attack. All 42 launched Shahed drones and an X-59/69 guided missile were shot down. The enemy also launched S-300/S-400 missiles at Kharkiv region.

All 42 Shahed attack drones and X-59/69 guided missiles launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine at night were shot down. The enemy also struck Kharkiv region with S-300/S-400 missiles. This was reported on Thursday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 19, as indicated, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 46 enemy air attack vehicles.

The occupants reportedly attacked Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region, one X-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, and 42 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation).

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

All 42 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air battle. An X-59/69 guided missile was also shot down in the eastern direction

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Dnipro, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
shahed-131Shahed 131
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
rivneRivne
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

