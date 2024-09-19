Air defense system operated in Rivne region at night, a target was hit

Air defense forces operated in Rivne region at night, shooting down an enemy air target, no people were injured, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Another disturbing night in Rivne region. Our air defense forces shot down an enemy air target. I thank them for their professional work. No casualties were reported - Koval wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the crash site.

