Air defense system operated in Rivne region at night, a target was hit

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104160 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109823 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177530 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143220 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146373 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112180 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177320 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104803 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 80190 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 38996 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 87268 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 56999 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 48298 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193349 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148985 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140237 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156939 views
Air defense system operated in Rivne region at night, a target was hit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15389 views

In Rivne region, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down an enemy air target. No one was injured, and the relevant services are working at the scene.

Air defense forces operated in Rivne region at night, shooting down an enemy air target, no people were injured, said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Another disturbing night in Rivne region. Our air defense forces shot down an enemy air target. I thank them for their professional work. No casualties were reported

- Koval wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the crash site.

Air defense system was operating in Rivne region, no casualties reported07.09.24, 09:40 • 24968 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
anti-aircraft-warfareAnti-aircraft warfare
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising