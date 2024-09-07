Air defense system was operating in Rivne region, no casualties reported

In Rivne region, during the night attack of the enemy with attack drones, air defense was operating, there were shootdowns, no people were injured, the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval reported in Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

The night in the Rivne region was anxious. We managed to shoot down enemy air targets. Once again, I thank our air defense forces for their professional work. There were no casualties - Koval wrote.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the crash site.

58 out of 67 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 flew in the direction of Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories, 3 were lost