58 out of 67 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 flew in the direction of Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories, 3 were lost

On the night of September 7, out of 67 attack drones of the "Shahed" type launched by Russian troops, 58 were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, 6 left the controlled airspace, and 3 were lost, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 7, 2024, the enemy attacked with Shahed UAVs (launch areas - Kursk, Yeysk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea). In total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 67 "shaheds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile firing groups of the electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air battle, 58 attack UAVs were shot down. 6 drones left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, flying towards Russia, Belarus and the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Three more enemy UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine (presumably, they fell under the influence of electronic warfare), Air Force reported on Telegram.

Last night, air defense was operating in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson and Poltava regions.

