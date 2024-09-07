Kyiv region suffered an 8-hour drone attack at night: houses damaged by debris

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117929 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196385 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152305 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186189 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105070 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 87478 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 63329 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 41912 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 70955 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 48469 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196381 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197351 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213017 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 4905 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149410 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148674 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143731 views
Kyiv region suffered an 8-hour drone attack at night: houses damaged by debris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35841 views

Kyiv region was subjected to an 8-hour drone attack. Air defense systems hit targets, damaging three private houses, but no critical infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones for eight hours at night, with air defense systems shooting down targets. Three private houses were damaged by the debris, but critical infrastructure was not affected, and there were no casualties. This was reported on Facebook on Saturday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region. Last night, due to a drone attack, the alert lasted more than 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There are no casualties," Kravchenko said.

Three private houses in one of the districts were damaged as a result of falling debris from the downed targets. Windows were smashed, doors and roofs were damaged. In addition, grass and stubble fires were reported in two areas outside of the settlements. The fires were promptly extinguished

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the operational groups continue their work to record the consequences of the enemy attack.

UAVs spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation07.09.24, 01:47 • 39208 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyivKyiv region

Contact us about advertising