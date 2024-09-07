Kyiv region suffered an 8-hour drone attack at night: houses damaged by debris

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones for eight hours at night, with air defense systems shooting down targets. Three private houses were damaged by the debris, but critical infrastructure was not affected, and there were no casualties. This was reported on Facebook on Saturday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region. Last night, due to a drone attack, the alert lasted more than 8 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. There are no casualties," Kravchenko said.

Three private houses in one of the districts were damaged as a result of falling debris from the downed targets. Windows were smashed, doors and roofs were damaged. In addition, grass and stubble fires were reported in two areas outside of the settlements. The fires were promptly extinguished - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the operational groups continue their work to record the consequences of the enemy attack.

UAVs spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation