UAVs spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration has reported unmanned aerial vehicles spotted in the airspace. The air defense forces are working on targets, protecting the region from a possible threat, UNN reports .

Details [1

The administration urges residents to stay in shelters until the air raid is over and take care of their own safety. They are also reminded of the need to observe information silence - not to record or publish the work of the defenders online in order not to endanger the military.

Stay in safe places and watch for official announcements regarding the end of the alert.

Russia, trying to cover the Kerch Bridge, is bringing even museum air defense systems to the peninsula - Navy