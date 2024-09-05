Russia, trying to cover the Kerch Bridge, is bringing even museum air defense systems to the peninsula - Navy

Russia continues to deploy air defense systems, even exhibition models, on the Kerch Bridge, and has begun construction of a “mysterious structure” on the Kerch crossing. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

(air defense - ed.) are pulled from everywhere. And they are really packing Crimea very tightly with air defense. They are trying to maintain this image of an “unsinkable aircraft carrier,” as they call it from time to time. So, yes, their main goal is, first of all, to leave the possibility of using this foothold to launch missiles, to leave the possibility of using Crimea as a military base, as a logistics chain for supplies to the south, the southern grouping - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the ferry used to play a key role in the logistics of the Russians, and now the Crimean bridge is the key because the ferries are not working.

Even though it doesn't pull this logistics, in other words, they are trying to protect it as much as possible for obvious reasons. Because it is a symbol, and besides, we shouldn't forget that the Crimean bridge and that energy line are essential to supplying Crimea, not to mention the supply of everyday goods and fuel. So, yes, you can see a variety of air defense systems there, even up to exhibition centers - Pletenchuk added.

The spokesperson also spoke about the construction of a “mysterious structure” at the Kerch crossing, noting that “this is another obstacle.

“It's hard to understand yet, because the storm season is coming and frankly, this structure doesn't look like it will withstand all these loads, but in any case, it's another barrier that can protect against possible drone attacks. Perhaps they will use it as a parallel crossing, because they are building it as a bridge. But again, I'm not ready to say what exactly they are building yet, and I think we may not see it this season, given that the storm season is approaching,” the spokesman summarized.

