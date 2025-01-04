Russians are dismantling 90 high-rise buildings in the temporarily occupied Siverskodonetsk, Luhansk region, which is three times more than previously announced. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

In Siverskodonetsk, the invaders will demolish at least 90 high-rise buildings. This was reported by a representative of the local occupation authorities. The dismantling of some real estate has already been completed. These buildings were damaged or destroyed during the Russian assault on the settlement in the spring and summer of 2022 - RSA noted.

Details

It is noted that two weeks ago, the so-called "LPR" announced plans to demolish only 30 apartment buildings in Sievierskodonetsk. During this period of time, the number has tripled.

Addendum

The RMA also said that starting January 1, residents of the so-called "LPR" who have passed the standards of the "Ready for Work and Defense" physical fitness test (known as the TRP) will be granted a tax rebate.

In particular, Russians will receive a refund of 2,340 rubles of personal income tax paid. Another prerequisite is to undergo a medical examination.

In total, depending on age, up to 13 tests are required. These include covering a distance of up to 5 km on skis or cross-country skiing, air rifle shooting, hiking, weight lifting, etc.

Recall

Starting March 5, the occupiers will have the right to enter the homes of Ukrainians in the TOT who have not changed their passports to Russian ones. Such citizens will be considered "migrants" and will be deprived of their basic rights from 2025.