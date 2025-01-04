Invaders plan to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Sieverskodonetsk - RMA

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70677 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130815 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138206 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136273 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111422 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113994 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134817 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134027 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60520 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103277 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105474 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175184 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183946 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134000 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134792 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135681 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152767 views
Actual
Invaders plan to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Sieverskodonetsk - RMA

Invaders plan to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Sieverskodonetsk - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63771 views

Russian invaders are planning to demolish 90 high-rise buildings in occupied Siverskodonetsk instead of the previously announced 30. The occupiers are also introducing tax breaks for residents of the “LPR” for passing the TRP standards.

Russians are dismantling 90 high-rise buildings in the temporarily occupied Siverskodonetsk, Luhansk region, which is three times more than previously announced. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

In Siverskodonetsk, the invaders will demolish at least 90 high-rise buildings. This was reported by a representative of the local occupation authorities. The dismantling of some real estate has already been completed. These buildings were damaged or destroyed during the Russian assault on the settlement in the spring and summer of 2022

- RSA noted.

Details

It is noted that two weeks ago, the so-called "LPR" announced plans to demolish only 30 apartment buildings in Sievierskodonetsk. During this period of time, the number has tripled.

Addendum

The RMA also said that starting January 1, residents of the so-called "LPR" who have passed the standards of the "Ready for Work and Defense" physical fitness test (known as the TRP) will be granted a tax rebate.

In particular, Russians will receive a refund of 2,340 rubles of personal income tax paid. Another prerequisite is to undergo a medical examination.

In total, depending on age, up to 13 tests are required. These include covering a distance of up to 5 km on skis or cross-country skiing, air rifle shooting, hiking, weight lifting, etc.

Recall

Starting March 5, the occupiers will have the right to enter the homes of Ukrainians in the TOT who have not changed their passports to Russian ones. Such citizens will be considered "migrants" and will be deprived of their basic rights from 2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising