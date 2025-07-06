$41.720.00
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

A man has been detained in Dnipro on suspicion of murdering his own 72-year-old father. The crime occurred on July 4 on Prystan Street in the Samarskyi district of the city.

Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime

In Dnipro, police detained a man on suspicion of murdering his own father. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

The crime occurred on July 4, around 8:40 PM, at the shared residence of the father and son on Prystan Street in the Samarskyi district of Dnipro. A quarrel broke out between them, during which the man inflicted numerous bodily injuries on his 72-year-old father, leading to the latter's death.

The man was detained: he was charged with committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 121 (intentional grievous bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty for the crime is up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, a former law enforcement officer will be tried for killing his colleague with a service weapon. He tried to conceal his involvement in the crime and commit suicide.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
