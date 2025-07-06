Shelling of Donetsk region on July 6: 5 people killed, infrastructure destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region on July 6, 5 people were killed and one was injured. Kostiantynivka was subjected to airstrikes and missile shelling, Druzhkivka – to an FPV drone attack.
As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on July 6, 5 people were killed and one was injured. This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration and head of the Oblast Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
Kostiantynivka was hit by two airstrikes and a missile strike — 4 people were killed and 1 injured there. 14 private houses, 4 apartment buildings, an administrative building, cars, and 5 power lines were damaged.
In Druzhkivka, Russians killed a person with an FPV drone and damaged equipment. Filashkin urged civilians to evacuate immediately.
Recall
In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops are trying to break through in two directions - north of the Kostiantynivka highway, attempting to reach Kostiantynivka, and west towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.