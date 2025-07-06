Shelling of Donetsk region on July 6: 5 people killed, infrastructure destroyed

As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on July 6, 5 people were killed and one was injured. This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration and head of the Oblast Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Kostiantynivka was hit by two airstrikes and a missile strike — 4 people were killed and 1 injured there. 14 private houses, 4 apartment buildings, an administrative building, cars, and 5 power lines were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, Russians killed a person with an FPV drone and damaged equipment. Filashkin urged civilians to evacuate immediately.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops are trying to break through in two directions - north of the Kostiantynivka highway, attempting to reach Kostiantynivka, and west towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.