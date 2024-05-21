Opening premises in houses in the absence of the owner: a new procedure is introduced in occupied Severodonetsk

The occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk approved the breaking down of doors and opening of premises along with the form of drawing up an act in five copies. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

The occupation administration of Sievierodonetsk personally approved the Regulation on the procedure for opening residential and non-residential premises in apartment buildings in the absence of the owner or other legal owner. - Luhansk RMA informs.

It is indicated that these actions were previously carried out chaotically, they were not written in any of the papers. The other day, the collaborators tried to legalize the breaking down of doors and subsequent looting. In particular, the opening of these premises should be carried out with the drawing up of an act in five copies, the agency adds.

Recall

In the occupied cities of Luhansk region , schoolchildren are being forced to attend a propaganda exhibition that depicts a distorted reality about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.