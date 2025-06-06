In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

After the occupiers' air attack on Ternopil, the study of the level of harmful substances continues - as of 9:00 a.m., their concentration in the atmospheric air in the area around the city is decreasing.

UNN reports with reference to Vyacheslav Negoda, the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the information of the State Institution "Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", as of 9:00 a.m., the concentration of harmful substances in the atmospheric air is decreasing. - the head of the Regional Military Administration reports.

Negoda added:

The level of radiation background in all defined points in the region and Ternopil is within the normal range, but monitoring continues.

Let us remind you

As a result of a combined drone and missile strike on Ternopil, 10 people were injured, 6 of them were hospitalized.

The invaders struck a residential area of Chenihiv – as a result of the attack, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

On the night of June 6, the Russian army attacked the Lviv region, an object in the Drohobych district was damaged.