Kevin McCarthy

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14293 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25382 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62943 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210920 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389616 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309109 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213460 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244069 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129479 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129479 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389597 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253210 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309096 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1958 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12598 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43543 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43543 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71564 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71564 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56830 views
News by theme

Getz starts selling videos for $500 on Cameo after refusing Trump's nomination for Attorney General - media

Matt Goetz created an account on the Cameo platform where he sells personalized video messages for $500. This happened after he withdrew from Donald Trump's nomination for US Attorney General.

News of the World • November 23, 12:42 PM • 19604 views

US Congress postpones publication of report on Trump's controversial nominee for US Attorney General

The US Congressional Ethics Committee has voted against releasing a report on Matt Goetz, who is accused of having sexual relations with a minor. Getz, who was nominated by Trump to be Attorney General, denies the allegations.

News of the World • November 21, 07:40 AM • 14172 views

Trump gets trifecta as Republicans gain control of the House

Trump's party is projected to have a majority in the US House of Representatives and Senate. This will allow the Republicans to push through the tax cut program and may affect support for Ukraine.

News of the World • November 14, 06:36 AM • 17751 views

US House of Representatives blocks Republican Green's attempt to oust Speaker Johnson

The US House of Representatives voted 359-43 against Republican Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, with 11 Republicans voting against Johnson.

News of the World • May 9, 05:54 AM • 19792 views

In a rare move, Democrats help clear 'crucial hurdle' before Johnson's Ukraine aid package vote

The US House Rules Committee pushed through a package of foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, with Democratic support after opposition from hardline Republicans.

Politics • April 19, 09:05 AM • 19546 views

The White House summarizes the results of the Oval Office meeting

President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.

Politics • February 27, 07:46 PM • 83934 views

"Time is of the essence": White House criticizes House lawmakers for adjourning Ukraine aid vote

The White House has criticized House Republicans for taking a two-week recess without passing a decision on critical aid to Ukraine.

War • February 20, 02:38 PM • 28773 views