Kevin McCarthy

Matt Goetz created an account on the Cameo platform where he sells personalized video messages for $500. This happened after he
withdrew from Donald Trump's nomination for US Attorney General.
The US Congressional Ethics Committee has voted against releasing a report on Matt Goetz, who is accused of having sexual
relations with a minor. Getz, who was nominated by Trump to be Attorney General, denies the allegations.
Trump's party is projected to have a majority in the US House of Representatives and Senate. This will allow the Republicans to
push through the tax cut program and may affect support for Ukraine.
The US House of Representatives voted 359-43 against Republican Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson
from his post, with 11 Republicans voting against Johnson.
The US House Rules Committee pushed through a package of foreign aid bills, including aid to Ukraine, with Democratic support
after opposition from hardline Republicans.
President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.
The White House has criticized House Republicans for taking a two-week recess without passing a decision on critical aid to
Ukraine.