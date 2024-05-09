US House of Representatives blocks Republican Green's attempt to oust Speaker Johnson

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85278 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108199 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154982 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251104 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174311 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165541 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226314 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35816 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33677 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67797 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35907 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61924 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238075 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224837 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85244 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61924 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67797 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113066 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113950 views
US House of Representatives blocks Republican Green's attempt to oust Speaker Johnson

US House of Representatives blocks Republican Green's attempt to oust Speaker Johnson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19780 views

The US House of Representatives voted 359-43 against Republican Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, with 11 Republicans voting against Johnson.

On Wednesday evening, the US House of Representatives quickly voted to stop an attempt by Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to overturn Green's attempt to remove Johnson by 359 votes to 43 against. 11 Republicans voted against.

The resonant vote in favor of Johnson, which took place with the assistance of Democrats, as the newspaper notes, put an end to the "most serious test" the Republican has faced as speaker, at least for now.

After the vote, Johnson spoke briefly with reporters, calling Green's campaign against him "misguided" and thanking his colleagues for "demonstrating confidence" in his leadership.

"I want to say that I appreciate the confidence of my colleagues to defeat these misguided efforts," he said. - "I've made it clear every day that I intend to do my job, I intend to do what I think is right, what I was elected to do. And I will let the chips fall where they may.

Green had been threatening for weeks to provoke a vote against the speaker, which again caused fierce disagreements at the House Republican Party conference, as many members opposed Johnson's ouster.

Republican Greene initiates resignation of Johnson's associate02.05.24, 06:03 • 23731 view

Johnson was elected speaker last year after conservative hardliners voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a historic and unprecedented vote that sparked a tumultuous period of internal struggle as Republicans tried to coalesce around a new leader before eventually rallying around Johnson.

After Johnson struggled to secure approval of a large package of aid to foreign countries over the objections of hard-line conservatives, the Democratic House leadership announced that Democrats would help Johnson retain his position by voting him out of office.

House Democrats say they will block Speaker Johnson's resignation motion01.05.24, 07:37 • 22703 views

On Wednesday night, Green did not rule out the possibility of a forced vote against Johnson in the future and suggested that former US President Donald Trump's statement on Truth Social supports the possibility of such a proposal "at some point" - despite his call for a vote to repeal her resolution.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
kevin-mccarthyKevin McCarthy
donald-trumpDonald Trump
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
united-statesUnited States

