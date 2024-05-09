US House of Representatives blocks Republican Green's attempt to oust Speaker Johnson

On Wednesday evening, the US House of Representatives quickly voted to stop an attempt by Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his post, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to overturn Green's attempt to remove Johnson by 359 votes to 43 against. 11 Republicans voted against.

The resonant vote in favor of Johnson, which took place with the assistance of Democrats, as the newspaper notes, put an end to the "most serious test" the Republican has faced as speaker, at least for now.

After the vote, Johnson spoke briefly with reporters, calling Green's campaign against him "misguided" and thanking his colleagues for "demonstrating confidence" in his leadership.

"I want to say that I appreciate the confidence of my colleagues to defeat these misguided efforts," he said. - "I've made it clear every day that I intend to do my job, I intend to do what I think is right, what I was elected to do. And I will let the chips fall where they may.

Green had been threatening for weeks to provoke a vote against the speaker, which again caused fierce disagreements at the House Republican Party conference, as many members opposed Johnson's ouster.

Johnson was elected speaker last year after conservative hardliners voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a historic and unprecedented vote that sparked a tumultuous period of internal struggle as Republicans tried to coalesce around a new leader before eventually rallying around Johnson.

After Johnson struggled to secure approval of a large package of aid to foreign countries over the objections of hard-line conservatives, the Democratic House leadership announced that Democrats would help Johnson retain his position by voting him out of office.

On Wednesday night, Green did not rule out the possibility of a forced vote against Johnson in the future and suggested that former US President Donald Trump's statement on Truth Social supports the possibility of such a proposal "at some point" - despite his call for a vote to repeal her resolution.