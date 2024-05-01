ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
House Democrats say they will block Speaker Johnson's resignation motion

House Democrats say they will block Speaker Johnson's resignation motion

Kyiv  •  UNN

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson will be blocked by Democratic leaders through a procedural motion before it comes to a vote.

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would block an attempt to dismiss Speaker Mike Johnson. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Voice of America.  

Details 

Democratic leaders propose to block the corresponding motion from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green at the stage of a procedural request.

With our work on the National Security Assistance Package now complete, it is time to turn the page on pro-Putin Republican obstruction. We will vote to block Republican Marjorie Taylor Green's motion to dismiss the Speaker. If she brings this motion to the floor, it will fail

- Democratic leaders emphasize. 

Congressman Pete Aguilar said that lawmakers are ready to block the motion to dismiss the speaker at the level of a procedural request, even before it is put to a substantive vote.

Speaker Johnson agrees to help Ukraine after intelligence findings - The New York Times22.04.24, 02:40 • 29381 view

In response, the sponsor of the motion to dismiss the speaker, far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Green , accused Johnson of being a speaker chosen by his opponents. She accused him of "colluding with Democrats" and said she would eventually bring his dismissal to a vote.

Addendum

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson himself, commenting on the Democrats' statement, claims that this is the first time he has heard of such a plan, and he has not had any negotiations or agreements with the opposition to keep him in office

No, there are no agreements at all. I was fully focused on agreeing on additional aid (...) I was not focused on that at all. I was focused on getting the job done and passing legislation

- Johnson told reporters.

Recall

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to resign, accusing him of betraying Republican voters.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
voice-of-americaVoice of America
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

