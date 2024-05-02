Republican Greene initiates resignation of Johnson's associate

Representative of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, accused Speaker Mike Johnson of collusion with the Democratic Party and suggested voting for his resignation next week. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

At a briefing in front of the Capitol on May 1, Green said that after being elected speaker, Johnson "became a man none of us recognize.

Green's fellow party member Thomas Massie, one of two Republicans who publicly supported the speaker's resignation, admitted that the initiative would likely fail on the floor, as House Democrats have already pledged to support Johnson.

If this vote fails and the entire caucus, the entire Congress supports "one-party rule," let me tell you something: this is not a defeat, this is a victory for the American people, because this is a list of names Green said, referring to the list of Republicans who would not support Johnson's resignation.

The speaker himself had sharply criticized the congresswoman the day before, saying that she did not "prove herself" to be a serious legislator.

After the press conference, Green Johnson called the initiation of the resignation “wrong for the Republican caucus, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country.

Speaker Johnson put the Ukraine aid package to a vote despite Marjorie Taylor Green's threats to bring up his resignation. During the consideration of the draft, she submitted a number of idiotic amendments to the law on assistance to Ukraine.

