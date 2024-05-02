Republican Greene initiates resignation of Johnson's associate

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99593 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110623 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153300 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157038 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253057 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174722 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165875 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227321 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23232 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36761 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23598 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30300 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27259 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253057 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225578 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99593 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69995 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76463 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113447 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114319 views
Republican Greene initiates resignation of Johnson's associate

Republican Greene initiates resignation of Johnson's associate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23732 views

Republican Marjorie Taylor Green accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of colluding with Democrats and proposed a vote for his resignation, which is likely to fail because of Democratic support for Johnson.

Representative of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, accused Speaker Mike Johnson of collusion with the Democratic Party and suggested voting for his resignation next week. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

At a briefing in front of the Capitol on May 1, Green said that after being elected speaker, Johnson "became a man none of us recognize.

Green's fellow party member Thomas Massie, one of two Republicans who publicly supported the speaker's resignation, admitted that the initiative would likely fail on the floor, as House Democrats have already pledged to support Johnson.

If this vote fails and the entire caucus, the entire Congress supports "one-party rule," let me tell you something: this is not a defeat, this is a victory for the American people, because this is a list of names

Green said, referring to the list of Republicans who would not support Johnson's resignation.

The speaker himself had sharply criticized the congresswoman the day before, saying that she did not "prove herself" to be a serious legislator.

After the press conference, Green Johnson called the initiation of the resignation “wrong for the Republican caucus, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country.

Recall

Speaker Johnson put the Ukraine aid package to a vote despite Marjorie Taylor Green's threats to bring up his resignation. During the consideration of the draft, she submitted a number of idiotic amendments to the law on assistance to Ukraine.

House Democrats say they will block Speaker Johnson's resignation motion01.05.24, 07:37 • 22704 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
ukraineUkraine

