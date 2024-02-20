"Time is of the essence": White House criticizes House lawmakers for adjourning Ukraine aid vote

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101761 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111876 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254551 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174991 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166078 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228186 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 28761 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33651 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39749 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37195 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24615 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214007 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239636 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226228 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101761 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72419 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113718 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114582 views
"Time is of the essence": White House criticizes House lawmakers for adjourning Ukraine aid vote

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28752 views

The White House has criticized House Republicans for taking a two-week recess without passing a decision on critical aid to Ukraine.

The White House is again pushing Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to take up the issue of aid to Ukraine, criticizing lawmakers for taking a two-week break, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"House Republicans are on the fifth day of an early, undeserved vacation, while their inaction is causing increasing damage to our national security," said White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt in a statement. - "Russia has just seen its most significant gains in Ukraine in almost a year because Ukraine is running out of supplies and Congress has failed to pass critical support.

"We must stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from continuing to kill innocent women and children while threatening our own national security. Speaker Johnson and House Republicans must act - time is of the essence," added LaBolt.

Addendum

According to the publication, this comes at a time when US President Joe Biden is trying to increase pressure on Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The way they are walking away from the threat from Russia, the way they are walking away from NATO, the way they are walking away from fulfilling our obligations is just shocking. I have never seen anything like it," the US president said on Monday.

A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson19.02.24, 19:32 • 27812 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
kevin-mccarthyKevin McCarthy
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising