"Time is of the essence": White House criticizes House lawmakers for adjourning Ukraine aid vote

The White House is again pushing Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to take up the issue of aid to Ukraine, criticizing lawmakers for taking a two-week break, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"House Republicans are on the fifth day of an early, undeserved vacation, while their inaction is causing increasing damage to our national security," said White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt in a statement. - "Russia has just seen its most significant gains in Ukraine in almost a year because Ukraine is running out of supplies and Congress has failed to pass critical support.

"We must stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from continuing to kill innocent women and children while threatening our own national security. Speaker Johnson and House Republicans must act - time is of the essence," added LaBolt.

Addendum

According to the publication, this comes at a time when US President Joe Biden is trying to increase pressure on Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The way they are walking away from the threat from Russia, the way they are walking away from NATO, the way they are walking away from fulfilling our obligations is just shocking. I have never seen anything like it," the US president said on Monday.

