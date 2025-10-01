$41.320.16
Risk of US government shutdown grows: Senate fails to pass funding plans - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The US federal government could shut down at midnight after the Senate failed to support either of two funding plans. Democrats refused to vote for the interim plan due to the need for negotiations on subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Risk of US government shutdown grows: Senate fails to pass funding plans - CNN

In Washington, the threat of a federal government shutdown is growing after the Senate failed to support either of the two funding plans. The shutdown could begin as early as midnight on October 1, Washington time. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Over the last six months, we have watched President Trump dismantle our government, jeopardize families, raise healthcare costs, and another increase in healthcare costs is another increase that people cannot afford.

- said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Details

To pass the spending bill, Republicans needed to secure the support of at least seven Democratic senators, but this did not happen. Meanwhile, government agencies have begun implementing shutdown plans, which include furloughing thousands of civil servants and operating some agencies without paying salaries.

The letter also asks federal employees to "report to work to perform their regular duties for the purpose of an orderly cessation of operations."

- the publication notes.

Democrats explained their refusal to vote for the temporary plan by the need for negotiations on extending increased subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Previous government shutdowns in the US led to the cancellation of immigration hearings and delays in providing loans for small businesses and homebuyers.

The current crisis threatens to be even larger in scale, as tensions in Congress are rising amid disputes between Republicans and Democrats over social programs and healthcare spending.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a government shutdown was "likely," blaming Democrats for refusing to back down from their demands.

Subsequently, Trump shared a racist AI-generated video on social media, mocking House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, further deepening the divide between the two sides hours before the October 1 deadline.

Veronika Marchenko

