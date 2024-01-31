NATO Secretary General and U.S. Congressional leadership held talks on Ukraine and other key security issues

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

NATO Secretary General and U.S. Congressional leadership held talks on Ukraine and other key security issues

Kyiv

Stoltenberg thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine and emphasized that this support remains crucial for Ukraine's survival and the stability of Europe.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and other members of the Congressional leadership on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. This is reported by the NATO website, UNN writes.

Details

Following the meeting, the Secretary General emphasized that a strong Alliance is in the strategic interest of the United States and that through NATO, the United States has more friends and allies than any other nation. He also emphasized the importance of keeping NATO strong by increasing defense investment, welcoming the increases in all Allies in recent years. Stoltenberg thanked the United States for its support for Ukraine and emphasized that this support remains crucial for Ukraine's survival and Europe's stability.

Stoltenberg also met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and held discussions on Ukraine with a number of Republican representatives. Finally, he met with the Co-Chairs of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
hakeem-jeffriesHakeem Jeffries
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
natoNATO
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

