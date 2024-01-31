NATO Secretary General and U.S. Congressional leadership held talks on Ukraine and other key security issues

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and other members of the Congressional leadership on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. This is reported by the NATO website, UNN writes.

Details

Following the meeting, the Secretary General emphasized that a strong Alliance is in the strategic interest of the United States and that through NATO, the United States has more friends and allies than any other nation. He also emphasized the importance of keeping NATO strong by increasing defense investment, welcoming the increases in all Allies in recent years. Stoltenberg thanked the United States for its support for Ukraine and emphasized that this support remains crucial for Ukraine's survival and Europe's stability.

Stoltenberg also met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and held discussions on Ukraine with a number of Republican representatives. Finally, he met with the Co-Chairs of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Establishment of an international working group on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration: Zelenskyy meets with former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen