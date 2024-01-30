ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Establishment of an international working group on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration: Zelenskyy meets with former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen

Establishment of an international working group on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration: Zelenskyy meets with former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74709 views

President Zelenskyy met with former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen to discuss Ukraine's security commitments and path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Anders Fogh Rasmussen, NATO Secretary General in 2009-2014, Chairman and Founder of Rasmussen Global, who is on a visit to our country, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Head of State thanked Rasmussen for his attention to Ukraine's security and Euro-Atlantic integration. Zelenskyy noted the importance of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which the G7 countries approved at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, and emphasized the need to conclude bilateral agreements on security commitments in accordance with this declaration. The first such agreement has already been signed with the United Kingdom, and negotiations are underway to conclude relevant documents with a number of other countries. 

"I am grateful to your group and Andriy Yermak for their help in drafting the Kyiv Security Treaty, which formed the basis of the Vilnius Declaration and provides for such serious security commitments. We already have the first results: a very important security document has been signed with the UK. We continue to work with other states. I hope for the result in the nearest future," the President noted. 

For his part, the former NATO Secretary General noted Zelensky's efforts to keep the situation in Ukraine at the top of the global agenda.

According to the Presidential Administration, Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Andriy Yermak told the President about plans to create an international working group on security issues and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that this working group would facilitate Ukraine's integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space. According to him, Ukraine, as a future NATO member, will be able to significantly strengthen the Alliance's potential, as the Ukrainian army has invaluable experience in waging a full-scale war against Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsKyiv

