Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29426 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107687 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69034 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 271815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231823 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190628 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251434 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157430 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372113 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 107725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 271856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231850 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19690 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27869 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27831 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67454 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74599 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34450 views

Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss providing additional funding for Ukraine and averting a government shutdown.

Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

President Biden plans to host four congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday, where the group will discuss funding for Ukraine and efforts to prevent a government shutdown. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

The White House said that Biden will emphasize "the urgency of passing a bipartisan supplemental national security document and keeping the government open." Among the participants will be Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Biden has been asking Congress for weeks to provide additional funding to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, warning that failure to do so would be a historic failure that could threaten global and domestic security.

Earlier this month, the Senate overwhelmingly passed national security funding that included money for Ukraine, Israel, and Indian-Pacific allies, but Johnson again made it clear that the bill  would not be voted on  in the House because it lacked desired border provisions. Earlier, Johnson rejected a proposal that included border security measures.

The last time Biden hosted congressional leaders at the White House was in January, when he similarly pushed lawmakers to fund Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Polish Foreign Minister to Speaker Johnson about Ukraine: "Trust in your country is at stake"26.02.24, 03:07 • 33801 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Hakeem Jeffries
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
The Hill
United States Congress
White House
Mitch McConnell
Mike Johnson
Chuck Schumer
Joe Biden
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02