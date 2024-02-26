Biden to host congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on spending and funding for Ukraine

President Biden plans to host four congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday, where the group will discuss funding for Ukraine and efforts to prevent a government shutdown. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

The White House said that Biden will emphasize "the urgency of passing a bipartisan supplemental national security document and keeping the government open." Among the participants will be Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Biden has been asking Congress for weeks to provide additional funding to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, warning that failure to do so would be a historic failure that could threaten global and domestic security.

Earlier this month, the Senate overwhelmingly passed national security funding that included money for Ukraine, Israel, and Indian-Pacific allies, but Johnson again made it clear that the bill would not be voted on in the House because it lacked desired border provisions. Earlier, Johnson rejected a proposal that included border security measures.

The last time Biden hosted congressional leaders at the White House was in January, when he similarly pushed lawmakers to fund Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

