Poland's foreign minister has called on the United States to support Ukraine, saying he will tell House Speaker Mike Johnson that trust in the United States is at stake. Asked by CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS what he would say to Johnson if he had the opportunity to speak with him, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski replied: "I would say, as a former speaker to the current speaker, this is the fate of Ukraine, the tortured people of Ukraine are begging you, but the credibility of the United States is also at stake," UNN reports.

The president of the United States came to Kyiv during the war on a historic visit, installed the United States standard in the center of Kyiv, saying: "You are an ally, we will do whatever it takes, as much as it takes, to help you Sikorsky continued.

The word of the United States has been spoken. This should be accompanied by actions, deliveries emphasized the Polish Foreign Minister.

Sikorsky on Sunday emphasized that Ukraine continues to fight Russia and said that Ukrainians "are now in defense mode" after the victories over Russia cost material and additional people.

Johnson is facing growing pressure to pass the blocked foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine to fight Russia. The Senate passed a $95 billion emergency defense spending bill earlier this month, almost four months after President Biden sent his funding request to Congress for Kyiv.

