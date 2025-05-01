Trump demands time to assess the US economy after its first contraction in 3 years - BBC

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14718 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25813 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39715 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179501 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118528 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 147074 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219190 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 241034 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335213 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138291 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.4m/s
27%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68968 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179501 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 162123 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201934 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233634 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20729 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67615 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73114 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63697 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113143 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Trump demands time to assess the US economy after its first contraction in 3 years - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4116 views

Donald Trump is asking for more time to analyze the US economy, which has shrunk by 0.3%. He blames Biden and promises to restore production with investments.

Trump demands time to assess the US economy after its first contraction in 3 years - BBC

President Donald Trump has asked for more time to analyze the state of the US economy, as it shrank for the first time in three years, raising fears of a recession. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The head of the White House said that this figure is misleading, as companies have accumulated import stocks before he introduced tariffs.

Trump also stated that $8 trillion in domestic investment has been promised, which he believes will restore American manufacturing capacity.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the US economy shrank by 0.3% year-on-year, a sharp decline after growing by 2.4% in the previous quarter. This comes as Trump marks 100 days in office as president, and public opinion polls show public dissatisfaction with his economic management.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon at a White House event attended by business leaders, Trump blamed his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden for disappointing gross domestic product data.

This is Biden's economy, because we came to power on January 20. I think you should give us some time so we can move forward

- said Trump.

Trump's reference to Biden drew backlash from Democrats.

This is not Joe Biden's economy, Donald, this is your economy. This is Trump's economy, it's a failing economy, and the American people know it

- said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Also at the White House event, Trump executives of the largest companies, including Jose Munoz of Hyundai, Ted Ogawa of Toyota and Joaquin Duato of Johnson & Johnson. He also urged Congress to pass his tax bill, which calls for trillions of dollars in tax and spending cuts but faces opposition from Democrats and some Republicans.

Addition

American retailers are increasingly concerned that US President Donald Trump's trade war and growing instability will lead to empty shelves, higher prices and store closures as imports from China are virtually halted.

Someone said, "Oh, the shelves will be empty." Well, maybe the kids will have two dolls instead of thirty, and maybe those two dolls will cost a couple of dollars more

- Trump told reporters on Wednesday.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Hakeem Jeffries
Hyundai Motor Company
Toyota
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States
Brent
$59.99
Bitcoin
$96,185.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.01
Золото
$3,212.90
Ethereum
$1,845.52