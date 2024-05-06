The upcoming exercises of the Russian Armed Forces on tactical nuclear weapons are connected with the statements of the West about sending Western troops to Ukraine, said the press secretary of dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by Russian media, UNN reports.

"If you ask me what statements of Western representatives we are talking about, obviously, the statement of Mr. Macron and the British representatives. You know, they were joined by a representative of the U.S. Senate, if I'm not mistaken, who spoke about the readiness and even the intention to send armed contingents to Ukraine," he said.

Commenting on the upcoming exercises, Peskov noted that "an unprecedented round of tension in Ukraine" requires retaliatory measures on the part of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian General Staff has begun preparations for the upcoming exercises to practically test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons .

Context

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years.

Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, said that the United States should continue to support Ukraine to prevent a wider war. According to him, America "will have to intervene in the conflict" if Ukraine "falls.