The Kremlin says Russia's nuclear exercises are a response to the West's statements about sending troops to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101191 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111469 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154098 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254062 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43396 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25773 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30768 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36778 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34128 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254062 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225995 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101191 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71487 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78069 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113628 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114491 views
Actual
The Kremlin says Russia's nuclear exercises are a response to the West's statements about sending troops to Ukraine

The Kremlin says Russia's nuclear exercises are a response to the West's statements about sending troops to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23500 views

Russia is planning to conduct tactical exercises with nuclear weapons in response to the West's statements about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine.

The upcoming exercises of the Russian Armed Forces on tactical nuclear weapons are connected with the statements of the West about sending Western troops to Ukraine, said the press secretary of dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by Russian media, UNN reports. 

"If you ask me what statements of Western representatives we are talking about, obviously, the statement of Mr. Macron and the British representatives. You know, they were joined by a representative of the U.S. Senate, if I'm not mistaken, who spoke about the readiness and even the intention to send armed contingents to Ukraine," he said.

Commenting on the upcoming exercises, Peskov noted that "an unprecedented round of tension in Ukraine"  requires retaliatory measures on the part of Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian General Staff has begun preparations for the upcoming exercises to practically test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons .

Context

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years. 

Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, said that the United States should continue to support Ukraine to prevent a wider war. According to him, America "will have to intervene in the conflict" if Ukraine "falls.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
hakeem-jeffriesHakeem Jeffries
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

