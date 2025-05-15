Progressive wing of Democrats backs away from Trump impeachment after internal pressure - Fox News

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives has refused to support the impeachment initiative against Donald Trump after pressure from party colleagues. This was reported by Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fox News, Representative Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan, intended to hold a vote this week on seven articles of impeachment against Trump using a mechanism known as a privileged resolution. In particular, it requires the House of Representatives to consider the bill within two days of its introduction.

However, Democratic leaders have openly expressed their disagreement with these efforts, with House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, telling reporters it was a "distraction."

Thanedar later said in a post on X that he would abandon attempts to force a vote.

In the fifteen days since I filed the seven articles of impeachment against President Trump, he has committed even more impeachable offenses, the most egregious of which is accepting a $400 million private plane from Qatar, which even Republican members of Congress have called wrong. Therefore, after speaking with many colleagues, I have decided not to put the impeachment question to a vote today. Instead, I will supplement my articles of impeachment and continue to enlist the support of both Democrats and Republicans to stand with me in defending the Constitution. - the statement reads.

This comes after Democrats, including House Progressive Caucus Chairman Greg Casar, a Democrat from Texas, opposed the effort. He reportedly said he would vote against the measure and called it "frivolous."

This doomed impeachment vote is not aimed at holding Trump accountable, but rather at protecting the interests of the bill's sponsor. - Casar said.

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives planned to hold a vote on the introduction of the measure, which was a procedural motion that would block a vote by the entire House, but cancelled it after Thanedar apparently missed his chance to force a vote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, later said the situation "speaks for itself" when asked if he had pressured Thanedar to withdraw the proposal.

Thanedar's resolution has caused political tensions within the Democratic ranks at a time when the party is experiencing a crisis of ideas after the 2024 election.

I have said from this rostrum that this is the wrong approach for us to take. I will join the members of the leadership team and vote in favor of introducing this motion. - Aguilar said at his weekly press conference.

At his press conference on Wednesday morning, Thanedar acknowledged his colleagues' concerns, but stressed that this would not stop him from improving the resolution and enlisting support in the future.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Congressman Shri Thanedar (Democrat) from the state of Michigan filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the US House of Representatives.

In turn, the American president in the Truth Social social network reacted with criticism to the next initiative of the Democrats regarding impeachment, calling their actions "absurd".