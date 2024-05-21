Trump aide confesses to stealing $60,000 from him

Michael Cohen, a former political aide to Donald Trump, has confessed to stealing $60,000 from the Trump Organization, a real estate conglomerate owned by Trump. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Cohen did this because he "felt that Trump had deceived him with the amount of his bonus for 2016".

Cohen said this when he testified for several hours in a row in New York at the criminal trial against Trump.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanch, asked Cohen pointed questions.

Cohen, the most influential prosecution witness, admitted last week that he had been a serial liar on Trump's behalf for years, and this topic was raised again in the testimony he gave on Monday.

The theft of money from the Trump Organization, Cohen admitted, played a key role in the case against Trump, who denied the 34 charges against him.

