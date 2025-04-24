The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people rejected the possibility of recognizing the annexed Crimea as Russian and warned that attempts to do so contradict international law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov on Facebook.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people - the highest representative body of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people of Ukraine - categorically rejects any proposals or actions aimed at recognizing the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as Russian, which are an integral part of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. – Chubarov stated.

Details

He warned that any attempts to recognize the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimean peninsula as Russian would mean a gross violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and numerous resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

In addition, attempts to legalize the seizure of the territory of Ukraine will mean an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, disregard and disregard for the inalienable rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, justification of the crimes of the occupiers, denial of the act of genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, as well as encouragement of the policy of ethnocide of the Crimean Tatar people by Russia.

The idea of "appeasing" Moscow at the expense of the land of the Crimean Tatar people will create a precedent of impunity for the aggressor, when his violation of the internationally recognized borders of a sovereign state and the subsequent legitimization by other countries of the territories occupied by the aggressor will undermine the global system of collective security, Chubarov emphasized.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people declares that the only legitimate way to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, establish a guaranteed and just peace in the region is the de-occupation of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Any other options threaten consequences in which the suffering of people, including the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, due to violations of their fundamental rights may become catastrophic – the statement said.

The Mejlis called on the governments and parliaments of foreign countries, international organizations, parliamentary associations, world politicians and moral authorities, international human rights and humanitarian organizations to show even more solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the meeting in London between Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany, expressing hope that joint work will lead to lasting peace. He emphasized the importance of respecting the positions of each party.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov stated in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.