The Mejlis made a statement regarding the inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8170 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 24232 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 45341 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 83612 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 139326 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 167923 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232378 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 109519 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 188057 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61809 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
41%
746 mm
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88437 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 18582 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49106 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 55664 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 26413 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 56267 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232378 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 133390 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 188057 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 139896 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 4912 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 8960 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49528 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88851 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 54746 views
Actual

Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

The Mejlis made a statement regarding the inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people condemned any attempts to recognize Crimea as Russian, emphasizing that this is a gross violation of international law and an encroachment on the sovereignty of Ukraine. The only way to peace is de-occupation.

The Mejlis made a statement regarding the inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people rejected the possibility of recognizing the annexed Crimea as Russian and warned that attempts to do so contradict international law. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov on Facebook.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people - the highest representative body of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people of Ukraine - categorically rejects any proposals or actions aimed at recognizing the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as Russian, which are an integral part of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

– Chubarov stated.

Details

He warned that any attempts to recognize the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimean peninsula as Russian would mean a gross violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and numerous resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

In addition, attempts to legalize the seizure of the territory of Ukraine will mean an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, disregard and disregard for the inalienable rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, justification of the crimes of the occupiers, denial of the act of genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, as well as encouragement of the policy of ethnocide of the Crimean Tatar people by Russia.

Putin is ready to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line – FT22.04.25, 21:45 • 7016 views

The idea of "appeasing" Moscow at the expense of the land of the Crimean Tatar people will create a precedent of impunity for the aggressor, when his violation of the internationally recognized borders of a sovereign state and the subsequent legitimization by other countries of the territories occupied by the aggressor will undermine the global system of collective security, Chubarov emphasized.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people declares that the only legitimate way to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, establish a guaranteed and just peace in the region is the de-occupation of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Any other options threaten consequences in which the suffering of people, including the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, due to violations of their fundamental rights may become catastrophic

– the statement said.

ATESH: Occupiers are massively moving equipment and air defense in Crimea21.04.25, 22:21 • 8725 views

The Mejlis called on the governments and parliaments of foreign countries, international organizations, parliamentary associations, world politicians and moral authorities, international human rights and humanitarian organizations to show even more solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the meeting in London between Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany, expressing hope that joint work will lead to lasting peace. He emphasized the importance of respecting the positions of each party.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary dmitry peskov stated in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.09
Bitcoin
$93,213.80
S&P 500
$5,445.59
Tesla
$253.43
Газ TTF
$33.58
Золото
$3,340.76
Ethereum
$1,764.60