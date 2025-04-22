Putin is ready to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line – FT

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 12360 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 20792 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58478 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 73694 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 95306 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 153123 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 118739 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226040 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118632 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85164 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 25111 views

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37718 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37851 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58478 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61134 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 153123 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123815 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Ivan Fedorov

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 11661 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 11820 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44604 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36600 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82311 views
Putin is ready to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2284 views

Putin offered Trump to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line. Russia also rejected some US proposals, including the military presence of NATO countries in Ukraine.

Putin is ready to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line – FT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed to stop the invasion of Ukraine on the current front line as part of efforts to reach a peace agreement with US President Donald Trump. This was reported by Financial Times with reference to informed sources, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the Russian dictator told Steve Witkoff, Trump's special representative, during a meeting in St. Petersburg earlier this month that Moscow could abandon its claims to the territories of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that remain under Kyiv's control, three of the sources said.

Since then, the US has put forward ideas for a possible settlement that include Washington's recognition of Russia's ownership of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, sources added, as well as at least recognizing the Kremlin's de facto control over parts of the four regions it currently holds.

This proposal is Putin's first official indication since the early months of the war three years ago that Russia may back down from its maximalist demands to end the invasion.

But European officials briefed on US efforts to end the war have warned that Putin is likely using the apparent concession as a lure to force Trump to accept other Russian demands and impose them on Ukraine as a fait accompli.

"There is now a lot of pressure on Kyiv to give up some things so that Trump can declare his victory," one of them said.

Add

The publication recalls that Ukrainian officials are due to meet with European and American officials in London on Wednesday to discuss the latest proposals. However, according to US and European officials, Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have declined to attend the meeting. Trump's special representative to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is still expected to attend. Putin's foreign policy adviser said on Tuesday that Witkoff will visit Moscow later this week, according to Russian news feeds.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, told the FT: "There is intense work going on. We are negotiating with the Americans. The work is difficult and takes a lot of time, so it is difficult to expect immediate results, and it cannot be done publicly."

Trump wrote on social media on Sunday that he hopes Ukraine and Russia "will strike a deal this week" and then "start doing business with the thriving United States of America and make a fortune!"

The US put forward ideas that the White House hopes could shape the contours of a possible deal at a meeting in Paris last week with European and Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had not received an offer from Trump outlining specific steps to end the war with Russia. But he said that once a ceasefire is reached, he would be ready for direct talks with Putin.

"There are signals, ideas, discussions, but this is not an official proposal," Zelensky said. If such an official proposal comes, he said, "we will respond."

Senior Ukrainian officials told the FT that they agree with some of the ideas put forward by Trump and his team, without specifying which ones. US proposals include the deployment of a European peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, as well as separate, non-NATO military forces to help monitor the ceasefire along a demilitarized zone covering the entire front line of more than 1,000 km.

The forces will work jointly with Ukrainian and Russian forces monitoring the truce on both sides of the so-called line of contact.

According to the potential agreement, Ukraine undertakes not to return the territories occupied by Russia by force, while Russia agrees to stop the slow advance of its army.

It is unclear whether Trump asked Ukraine to officially recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea. But Zelensky reiterated his position on the Black Sea peninsula on Tuesday, saying that: "Ukraine will not recognize the occupation of Crimea. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine, there is nothing to discuss here."

Russia has also rejected some US proposals, including a NATO military presence in Ukraine.

But people familiar with the situation say Putin is potentially willing to give up his previous demand for full control over the four front-line Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — if the US makes broader geopolitical concessions to Moscow, such as recognizing control over Crimea and preventing Ukraine from joining NATO.

Context

The Financial Times recalls that Putin announced the annexation of four south-eastern Ukrainian regions at a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin in September 2022, although Russia did not fully control any of them at the time. Russia still does not fully control any of the four regions, although it has held the regional capitals of Donetsk and Luhansk since its first covert invasion of eastern Ukraine using local proxy forces in 2014.

Although Russia withdrew from part of the territory it occupied in the autumn of 2022, Putin said last year that he would not accept any peace agreement unless Ukraine withdrew its troops from the front line and gave Russia full control over the four regions, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, a 700,000-strong industrial city that Russia has never held, but regularly attacks.

Russia's previous demands for a peace agreement included a promise from Ukraine to remain neutral and abandon its aspirations to join NATO, recognition of Russian claims to the annexed territories, the lifting of Western sanctions and the reduction of NATO forces in member states close to Russia.

A State Department spokesman said they could not comment on "the substance of the negotiations."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
Financial Times
United States Department of State
NATO
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kyiv
