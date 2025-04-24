In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 104 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 15117 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 37611 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 55573 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 150310 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 174921 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243712 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110400 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 194298 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62086 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59737 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71679 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 35162 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19191 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10199 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71720 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243712 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 140257 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 194298 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 145296 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10229 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19222 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59763 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 91460 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 56600 views
In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3378 views

Due to the incident at the "Khreshchatyk" station, a number of metro stations are closed to passengers. Train traffic is organized from the "Akademmistechko" station to "Vokzalna" and from "Arsenalna" to "Lisova".

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

A passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station in the capital. A number of stations are closed for passengers to enter, UNN reports with reference to the KMDA.

A passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" station. All necessary specialists have been called to the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified by law enforcement agencies

- the message says.

Details

According to the KMDA, the metro stations "University", "Theatralna", "Khreshchatyk" are closed for passengers to enter.

In addition, the following interchange stations are temporarily closed: "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti", "Theatralna" – "Zoloti Vorota".

Train traffic on the line is organized from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Vokzalna" station and from the "Arsenalna" station to the "Lisova" station.

More than 16,000 people hid in Kiev metro during rf attack, Lukyanivska station hit once again24.04.25, 10:27 • 5972 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
