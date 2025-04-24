In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

A passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station in the capital. A number of stations are closed for passengers to enter, UNN reports with reference to the KMDA.

A passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" station. All necessary specialists have been called to the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified by law enforcement agencies - the message says.

Details

According to the KMDA, the metro stations "University", "Theatralna", "Khreshchatyk" are closed for passengers to enter.

In addition, the following interchange stations are temporarily closed: "Khreshchatyk" – "Maidan Nezalezhnosti", "Theatralna" – "Zoloti Vorota".

Train traffic on the line is organized from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Vokzalna" station and from the "Arsenalna" station to the "Lisova" station.

