More than 16,000 people hid in Kiev metro during rf attack, Lukyanivska station hit once again

More than 1,600 children were sheltering in the Kyiv metro during the massive combined shelling of the capital by Russian invaders. At the same time, the Lukyanivska station was damaged as a result of the occupiers' attack, namely the glass dome and facade.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Metro.

Details

On April 24, more than 16,000 people, including 1,660 children, were sheltering at Kyiv metro stations during a massive combined shelling of the capital. - informs the communal enterprise "Kyiv Metro".

46 underground stations operate around the clock as shelters, the press service of the capital's metro reminded. All lobbies are open without exception during an air raid.

It was also confirmed that the Lukyanivska station has been damaged for the fifth time.

The glass dome and facade were damaged, the shock wave tore off part of the chipboard, and the name of the station was cut. Metro specialists are actively working to eliminate the consequences. Some areas of the lobby are temporarily fenced off. - informs "Kyiv Metro".

Recall

As a result of the night missile attack on April 24 in Kyiv, the Central Wedding Palace was damaged. Registrations have been temporarily moved to other departments.

31 people, including 5 children, are in Kyiv hospitals after the night attack. The total number of victims in the capital is 70 people, and debris removal is underway in the Sviatoshynskyi district.