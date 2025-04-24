More than 16,000 people hid in Kiev metro during rf attack, Lukyanivska station hit once again

$41.670.15
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 16257 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 50714 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 96077 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119091 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 71863 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 117519 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 50495 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40915 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33292 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35972 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 34320 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

April 23, 10:52 PM • 32980 views

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 21487 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 61557 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 16354 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119091 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 75025 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 117519 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 87583 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 102616 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 3292 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 30474 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 38147 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 49408 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 48037 views
Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

More than 16,000 people hid in Kiev metro during rf attack, Lukyanivska station hit once again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

During the massive Russian attack, more than 16,000 people were hiding in the Kyiv metro, including 1,660 children. The Lukianivska station was also damaged. ‘Lukyanivska station.

More than 16,000 people hid in Kiev metro during rf attack, Lukyanivska station hit once again

More than 1,600 children were sheltering in the Kyiv metro during the massive combined shelling of the capital by Russian invaders. At the same time, the Lukyanivska station was damaged as a result of the occupiers' attack, namely the glass dome and facade.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Metro.

Details

On April 24, more than 16,000 people, including 1,660 children, were sheltering at Kyiv metro stations during a massive combined shelling of the capital.

- informs the communal enterprise "Kyiv Metro".

46 underground stations operate around the clock as shelters, the press service of the capital's metro reminded. All lobbies are open without exception during an air raid.

It was also confirmed that the Lukyanivska station has been damaged for the fifth time.

The glass dome and facade were damaged, the shock wave tore off part of the chipboard, and the name of the station was cut. Metro specialists are actively working to eliminate the consequences. Some areas of the lobby are temporarily fenced off.

- informs "Kyiv Metro".

Recall

As a result of the night missile attack on April 24 in Kyiv, the Central Wedding Palace was damaged. Registrations have been temporarily moved to other departments.

31 people, including 5 children, are in Kyiv hospitals after the night attack. The total number of victims in the capital is 70 people, and debris removal is underway in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
Kyiv
