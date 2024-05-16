Trump says he is ready to debate Biden standing and for at least two hours

Businessman and 45th President of the United States Donald Trump said on May 15 in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt that the debate with the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, should be held in a standing position and last at least two hours. This is reported by Salem Radio Network, UNN reports.

Details

"I think we should go two hours, yes. ... I think the debate should be standing," Trump replied.

The radio host recalled that the best debate in modern history was the one between Joseph Lieberman and Dick Cheney - although they talked while sitting down, it was long and they had a good host. Hewitt expressed confidence that it would be easy to find a good host for the Trump-Biden debate.

Biden challenged Trump to two debates before the election: Trump appears to have accepted