Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 11:59 AM • 64574 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 101007 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 35064 views
04:47 PM • 46813 views
05:32 PM • 39863 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247542 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224307 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210592 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236417 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223323 views
06:49 PM • 63458 views
05:32 PM • 39863 views
04:47 PM • 46813 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112343 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113279 views
Biden challenged Trump to two debates before the election: Trump appears to have accepted

Biden challenged Trump to two debates before the election: Trump appears to have accepted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20878 views

Biden challenges Trump to two presidential debates, one in June after Trump's trial and the other in September, proposing alternative debate formats to be conducted by news organizations instead of the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to debate former President Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election and is ready to face his Republican opponent twice in the fight for the White House, his campaign said in a letter. Trump appears to have accepted Biden's offer to debate him twice, CBS News reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

A letter from Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chairwoman of the presidential re-election campaign, suggests that the first debate between Biden and Trump be held in late June, after the likely conclusion of the ongoing criminal trial against Trump in New York and after Biden returns from the G7 summit in Italy. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to allegedly conceal payments to an adult film star and has pleaded not guilty. Biden's campaign has proposed holding a second debate in early September.

Trump appeared to quickly accept the Biden campaign's proposed debate schedule for June and September, writing on social media that he was "ready and willing" to debate his Democratic opponent two proposed times. But the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said he would "strongly recommend" more than two debates in a "very large venue.

"Just tell me when, I'll be there," Trump wrote.

In his own video shared to social media, the president urged his Republican opponent to take him on.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and he hasn't shown up for a debate since. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, my friend. I'll even do it twice. Let's pick a date, Donald, I hear you're free on Wednesdays," Biden said. The criminal trial against Trump does not meet on Wednesdays.

In addition to clarifying Mr. Biden's plans to confront Trump, O'Malley Dillon said that the US president will not participate in the debates sponsored by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has been monitoring presidential debates since 1988.

Instead, Biden plans to take part in debates organized by news organizations, O'Malley Dillon said.

Addendum

In mid-March, Biden ran for the Democratic presidential nomination and Trump for the Republican nomination, setting up a rematch in the fight for the White House in 2020.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

white-houseWhite House
new-york-stateNew York (state)
g7G7
donald-trumpDonald Trump
italyItaly
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

