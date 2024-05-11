Trump's youngest son refuses to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention

The youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, Barron, refused to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention. This is reported by NBC News Digital, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Barron Trump's entry into the national political arena has been postponed for now. Two days after the Florida Republican Party announced that he would be one of their delegates to the Republican National Convention in July, former First Lady Melania Trump announced that he would not be attending.

"While Barron is honored to have been selected as a delegate from the Florida Republican Party, he unfortunately declines to attend due to prior commitments," Melania Trump said.

The statement was made after representatives of the Florida Republican Party signed a list of delegates to the convention on Wednesday.

Recall

Yesterday it was reportedthat former US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, was elected as a delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention.