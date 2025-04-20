"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

At the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" checkpoint on the border with Moldova, another case of a fictitious marriage for the purpose of illegal departure abroad was discovered. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

It is noted that citizens of Ukraine - a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman with group 2 disability - were heading to leave Ukraine. They declared themselves as spouses, stating that they got married 5 months ago.

The noticeable age difference did not become an obstacle for "love", however, during the check, it turned out that the version of a "happy family" had all the signs of a fictitious marriage - the SBGS post says.

According to border guards, during the conversation, both turned out to be unaware of basic information about each other: they could not remember where they met, where they live, and were not oriented in other facts of a family nature.

It was additionally established that the female citizen had previously provided "bride services" and traveled abroad with a man of mobilization age, with whom she entered into a marriage on July 7, 2023, and already on September 21 of the same year, they crossed the border. The male citizen did not return to the territory of Ukraine. The marriage was dissolved.

This time the woman admitted that she "got married" again for 50,000 UAH. The goal remained the same - to ensure the departure from the country for a person subject to mobilization. - border guards reported

The "Marriage Express" was stopped. The "newlyweds" returned to Ukraine for communication with law enforcement officers.

Based on this fact, a report on signs of criminal offense has been sent: Part 1, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine by persons, and Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of mobilization.

