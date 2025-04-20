$41.380.00
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 7980 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 19431 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 24629 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 17895 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 18102 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 17099 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 74633 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85496 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84949 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 90098 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Border guards in Mohyliv-Podilskyi exposed a sham marriage between a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman for illegal departure. The couple did not know elementary facts about each other; the woman admitted that she received UAH 50,000 for helping evade mobilization.

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

At the "Mohyliv-Podilskyi" checkpoint on the border with Moldova, another case of a fictitious marriage for the purpose of illegal departure abroad was discovered. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that citizens of Ukraine - a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman with group 2 disability - were heading to leave Ukraine. They declared themselves as spouses, stating that they got married 5 months ago.

The noticeable age difference did not become an obstacle for "love", however, during the check, it turned out that the version of a "happy family" had all the signs of a fictitious marriage

- the SBGS post says.

According to border guards, during the conversation, both turned out to be unaware of basic information about each other: they could not remember where they met, where they live, and were not oriented in other facts of a family nature.

It was additionally established that the female citizen had previously provided "bride services" and traveled abroad with a man of mobilization age, with whom she entered into a marriage on July 7, 2023, and already on September 21 of the same year, they crossed the border. The male citizen did not return to the territory of Ukraine. The marriage was dissolved.

This time the woman admitted that she "got married" again for 50,000 UAH. The goal remained the same - to ensure the departure from the country for a person subject to mobilization.

- border guards reported 

The "Marriage Express" was stopped. The "newlyweds" returned to Ukraine for communication with law enforcement officers.

Based on this fact, a report on signs of criminal offense has been sent: Part 1, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine by persons, and Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of mobilization.

Recall

Law enforcement officers uncovered a group that organized fictitious marriages with women with disabilities to postpone mobilization. The perpetrators charged 10-15 thousand dollars for "services".

Extreme border crossing: man tried to illegally leave Ukraine in an oil tank18.04.25, 17:18 • 10494 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
