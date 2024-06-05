ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
We will talk to the White House: Johnson calls for an end to restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia

We will talk to the White House: Johnson calls for an end to restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 58772 views

Parliament Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the Biden administration should stop restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons and allow it to launch strikes on Russian territory in self-defense.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believes that the current permits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use US weapons from the Biden administration are not enough, reports UNN with reference to voice of America.

According to him, Washington should stop "micromanaging military efforts in Ukraine," and Johnson himself plans to raise this issue in a conversation with the Biden administration.

"I have already said this, and I will say it again. We will have conversations with the White House about this," the Speaker told Voice of America's Congressional Correspondent Ekaterina Lisunova.

Should be able to fight back: Johnson on allowing Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons22.05.24, 18:48 • 36506 views

Recall

The Biden administration secretly allowed Ukraine to use weapons provided by the United States to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation bordering the Kharkiv region in self-defense against enemy attacks.

Subsequently, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to weaken the long-standing policy that prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, noting that this is a step forward to protect Ukrainians.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
voice-of-americaVoice of America
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising