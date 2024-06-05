We will talk to the White House: Johnson calls for an end to restricting Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believes that the current permits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use US weapons from the Biden administration are not enough, reports UNN with reference to voice of America.

According to him, Washington should stop "micromanaging military efforts in Ukraine," and Johnson himself plans to raise this issue in a conversation with the Biden administration.

"I have already said this, and I will say it again. We will have conversations with the White House about this," the Speaker told Voice of America's Congressional Correspondent Ekaterina Lisunova.

Should be able to fight back: Johnson on allowing Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

Recall

The Biden administration secretly allowed Ukraine to use weapons provided by the United States to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation bordering the Kharkiv region in self-defense against enemy attacks.

Subsequently, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden to weaken the long-standing policy that prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, noting that this is a step forward to protect Ukrainians.