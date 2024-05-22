Should be able to fight back: Johnson on allowing Ukraine to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believes that the United States should allow Ukraine to wage war as it sees fit and Ukraine should be able to fight back. Johnson made a statement about this to a voice of America journalist, reports UNN.

I think we should allow Ukraine to wage war as they see fit. They should be able to fight back. And I think trying to control efforts at the micro level is not a good policy for us - said Johnson, answering the question of what is his position on the use of American weapons to strike at the Russian Federation.

Recall

Ukrainian officials are making a new attempt to negotiate with the Biden administration to lift the ban on the use of US weapons for strikes inside Russia. Until now, the corresponding US policy did not allow the Ukrainian armed forces to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces when the latter were preparing for an offensive on the Kharkiv region.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blenken saidthat the United States neither encourages nor promotes strikes on Russia with American weapons , but noted that Ukraine itself decides how to conduct its war.