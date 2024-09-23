ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US Congress reaches agreement on short-term government funding

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15830 views

US Congressional leaders agree on three months of funding for federal agencies, averting a government shutdown. The agreement includes additional funds for the Secret Service and elections.

On Sunday, leaders of the US Congress announced that they had reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill that would fund federal agencies for about three months. This will help prevent a possible partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins on October 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details 

As noted, the agreement will postpone final budget decisions until after the elections in November.

The bill also includes an additional $231 million to strengthen the U.S. Secret Service after two assassination attempts on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as additional funds to help with the presidential election, etc.

Lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement. House Speaker Mike Johnson initially proposed linking the temporary funding to a requirement to prove citizenship when registering to vote. 

However,  later abandoned this idea in order to reach an agreement, although Trump insisted that the temporary measure should not be adopted without a vote.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
associated-pressAssociated Press
united-states-secret-serviceUnited States Secret Service
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
united-statesUnited States

