US Congress reaches agreement on short-term government funding

On Sunday, leaders of the US Congress announced that they had reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill that would fund federal agencies for about three months. This will help prevent a possible partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins on October 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

As noted, the agreement will postpone final budget decisions until after the elections in November.

The bill also includes an additional $231 million to strengthen the U.S. Secret Service after two assassination attempts on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as well as additional funds to help with the presidential election, etc.

Lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement. House Speaker Mike Johnson initially proposed linking the temporary funding to a requirement to prove citizenship when registering to vote.

However, later abandoned this idea in order to reach an agreement, although Trump insisted that the temporary measure should not be adopted without a vote.

Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation and plans to present a victory plan