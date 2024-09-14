Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation and plans to present a victory plan

He met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, the Head of State expressed gratitude for the constant support of Ukraine by both U.S. President Joe Biden and the Congress, which has been provided since the first days of the full-scale invasion of the enemy state.

Zelenskyy said that in the near future he plans to personally present Ukraine's victory plan to both President Joe Biden and the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates. The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of bipartisan support, especially in the context of the upcoming US elections.

We appreciate the support of the President and the US Congress from the very beginning of this war. Thank you for passing a very important bill in Congress. I hope that all this will come to Ukraine as soon as possible and strengthen our army - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

