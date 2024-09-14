ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation and plans to present a victory plan

Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation and plans to present a victory plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 87485 views

The President of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. Zelenskyy thanked them for their support and announced the presentation of Ukraine's victory plan to Biden and the US presidential candidates.

He met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, the Head of State expressed gratitude for the constant support of Ukraine by both U.S. President Joe Biden and the Congress, which has been provided since the first days of the full-scale invasion of the enemy state.

Zelenskyy said that in the near future he plans to personally present Ukraine's victory plan to both President Joe Biden and the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates. The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of bipartisan support, especially in the context of the upcoming US elections.

We appreciate the support of the President and the US Congress from the very beginning of this war. Thank you for passing a very important bill in Congress. I hope that all this will come to Ukraine as soon as possible and strengthen our army

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Zelensky: 103 Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

