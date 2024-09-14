Zelensky: 103 Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity

He informed about the important events of this day, in particular about the next exchange of prisoners, successes in the international arena and the celebration of Ukrainian heroes. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

First, another exchange took place. 103 Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian captivity. The guys had been in captivity since the year twenty-two, since the first months of the war. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards, police officers, and other elements of our Defense and Security Forces. They are defenders of Kyiv and Donetsk regions, including Mariupol, Azovstal and other parts of the region. Also captured in Kharkiv and Kherson regions - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

According to the information, some of the soldiers are in serious condition due to their injuries, but they will be provided with all the necessary medical care. The President thanked the team involved in the exchanges and the combat brigades that replenish Ukraine's "exchange fund". In particular, he emphasized the importance of the operation in the Kursk region, which gave impetus to this exchange.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with a delegation of U.S. congressmen to discuss Ukraine's needs at the front. The President emphasized the importance of timely delivery of military aid and prompt implementation of agreements.

Each delay in military packages has its own negative impact on the frontline. Every truly timely, fast delivery has a positive impact - Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The President also said that he was preparing for upcoming meetings in the United States.

In his address, the head of state also recognized Ukrainian tankers by signing a decree on awarding them in honor of their professional holiday. He thanked everyone involved in the success of the tank troops, from repairmen to diplomats working to obtain new combat vehicles for Ukraine.

In conclusion, Zelenskyy mentioned the Day of Cinema, which is traditionally celebrated in Ukraine every year on the second Saturday of September. The President expressed his gratitude to all those who use cinema to convey the truth about the war and shape Ukraine's positive image in the international arena.

