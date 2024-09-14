Zelensky: 103 Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116065 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118587 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193182 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150811 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151275 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142240 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112358 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184707 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105009 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52737 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 79644 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 79644 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 75793 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 50647 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 57291 views

03:40 AM • 57291 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193182 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195641 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195641 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184707 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211605 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199904 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199904 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148591 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147947 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143114 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143114 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159578 views
Zelensky: 103 Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity

Zelensky: 103 Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25271 views

The President of Ukraine announced a prisoner exchange that resulted in the release of 103 Ukrainian soldiers. Zelenskyy also discussed military aid with US congressmen and celebrated Tanker Day.

He informed about the important events of this day, in particular about the next exchange of prisoners, successes in the international arena and the celebration of Ukrainian heroes. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

First, another exchange took place. 103 Ukrainian defenders were returned from Russian captivity. The guys had been in captivity since the year twenty-two, since the first months of the war. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards, police officers, and other elements of our Defense and Security Forces. They are defenders of Kyiv and Donetsk regions, including Mariupol, Azovstal and other parts of the region. Also captured in Kharkiv and Kherson regions

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

According to the information, some of the soldiers are in serious condition due to their injuries, but they will be provided with all the necessary medical care. The President thanked the team involved in the exchanges and the combat brigades that replenish Ukraine's "exchange fund". In particular, he emphasized the importance of the operation in the Kursk region, which gave impetus to this exchange.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with a delegation of U.S. congressmen to discuss Ukraine's needs at the front. The President emphasized the importance of timely delivery of military aid and prompt implementation of agreements.

Each delay in military packages has its own negative impact on the frontline. Every truly timely, fast delivery has a positive impact

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The President also said that he was preparing for upcoming meetings in the United States.

In his address, the head of state also recognized Ukrainian tankers by signing a decree on awarding them in honor of their professional holiday. He thanked everyone involved in the success of the tank troops, from repairmen to diplomats working to obtain new combat vehicles for Ukraine.

In conclusion, Zelenskyy mentioned the Day of Cinema, which is traditionally celebrated in Ukraine every year on the second Saturday of September. The President expressed his gratitude to all those who use cinema to convey the truth about the war and shape Ukraine's positive image in the international arena.

Zelensky: Ukraine holds positions in Donetsk region despite difficulties14.09.24, 21:23 • 57502 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

