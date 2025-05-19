The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

Ukrainian troops destroyed two enemy tanks in Toretsk Video of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign publishes in the Telegram channel the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the drone pilots of the "Spalah" unmanned systems battalion tracked down the enemy's equipment in the shelter of the Russians.

Another minus two tank-sheds for the enemy. The enemy hid his armored vehicles in abandoned buildings - the jewelry and skillful work of the pilots - said in the caption to the video.

The military added that the brigade's drone operators work flawlessly.

The enemy can hide, but no occupier can escape from their birds - noted in the OSGT "Khortytsia".

