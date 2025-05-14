$41.500.04
"Magura" showed a spectacular video of the destruction of Russian invaders in the Sumy direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2256 views

In the Sumy direction, soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a position of Russian reconnaissance troops with drones and Paladin self-propelled guns. First, FPV drones disabled the antennas, then the Paladin self-propelled guns destroyed the dugouts.

"Magura" showed a spectacular video of the destruction of Russian invaders in the Sumy direction

In the Sumy direction, Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed the position of Russian intelligence officers, successfully using FPV drones and the Paladin self-propelled artillery unit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ground Forces and the 47th Brigade page on Telegram.

Details

Units of the 47th Mechanized Brigade "Magura" wiped out the position of Russian intelligence officers in the Sumy direction

- said in a statement by the Ground Forces.

It is reported that first FPV drones neutralized the antennas at the enemy's positions, and then the Paladin self-propelled guns began to work. Six 155-mm shells buried the Russian invaders in dugouts.

They thought they were masters of disguise and would fly reconnaissance drones over our positions with impunity. But no. The 47th Brigade "Magura" quickly detects and... burns out such people. In the literal sense of the word

- reported in the 47th Brigade.

The unit also confirmed that FPV drones first shot down the satellite antenna of the Russian invaders, after which remote antennas for UAVs were destroyed.

The SADn unit (self-propelled artillery division - ed.) completed the task. The enemies were still trying to escape in the dugout - but six 155-mm shells fired from our Paladins simply wiped the enemy crew to ashes

- reported the military.

Addition

Operators of the Ivan Franko Group drones struck the enemy's "Ural" with BC, trucks, howitzer, infantry, communications equipment and an occupier's tank. The soldiers also showed a video of the destruction of enemy warehouses with BC and equipment.

Also, Ukrainian SSO destroyed the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile complex worth 45 million dollars with the help of drones. The Uragan-1 MLRS was also destroyed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
