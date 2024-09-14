Zelensky: Ukraine holds positions in Donetsk region despite difficulties

During his traditional evening address, he informed about the conversation with Commander-in-Chief Syriansky on the current situation at the front. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, they discussed key areas in the Donetsk region, where the Ukrainian military continue to hold their ground despite difficult conditions.

I have just spoken with the Head of the Syrian Command. A report on the front: Donetsk region, key areas. We hold our ground, no matter how hard it is - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President also touched upon the situation in kursk region, in particular the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the reaction of the russian side to Ukrainian operations. He emphasized that Ukraine continues to act in accordance with the plan, protecting its fundamental interests.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of putting pressure on the terrorist country, noting that Ukrainian actions are aimed at making the war felt where it was brought to Ukraine.

We put pressure on russia and do everything we can to make the war feel like it was brought to Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

