"Not for 30 hours, for 30 days": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Putin's statement about the "Easter truce"

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 3684 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

03:10 PM • 13983 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 20447 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 14425 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 14971 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 16223 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 72667 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85341 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84724 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89622 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
36%
749 mm
Popular news

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

April 19, 11:34 AM • 15282 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

April 19, 01:35 PM • 13055 views

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

02:38 PM • 7826 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

02:44 PM • 9192 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

03:23 PM • 11925 views
Publications

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 24660 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 26977 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 72667 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 105110 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 159595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 20447 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 25493 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 27752 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 29138 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 62996 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

"Not for 30 hours, for 30 days": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Putin's statement about the "Easter truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha doubts the effectiveness of the 30-hour "Easter truce" announced by Putin. Ukraine agreed to 30 days of silence at the proposal of the United States from March 11 and is ready if Russia ceases fire.

"Not for 30 hours, for 30 days": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Putin's statement about the "Easter truce"

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sibiha expressed doubts about the validity of the 30-year "great truce" that was shocked by Putin. The head of the Ministry of Health stated that Ukraine had already agreed with the proposal of the United States of America for another 11-year period of fire for 30 days. The UNN informs about this from messages to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine is working hard. President Volodymyr Zelensky directly stated: thus, Ukraine is ready to completely ignite the fire, since Russia can effectively ignite it

- said Andriy Sibiga.

"It’s not for 30 years. It’s been 30 days since we settled in Jeddah on the 11th. Now Moscow can demonstrate how serious it is about the world," he added.

Let us recall

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. At the hour of the war, they declared about the "great truce."

While the Russian dictator is stunned by the "great truce," the occupiers will continue to fight in all directions. The head of the Center for the Prevention of Disinformation of the RNBO of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, informed about this.

Just as Russia is now ready to effectively achieve a format of complete and insane silence, Ukraine is now mirroring. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,143.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,614.74