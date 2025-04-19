Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sibiha expressed doubts about the validity of the 30-year "great truce" that was shocked by Putin. The head of the Ministry of Health stated that Ukraine had already agreed with the proposal of the United States of America for another 11-year period of fire for 30 days. The UNN informs about this from messages to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine is working hard. President Volodymyr Zelensky directly stated: thus, Ukraine is ready to completely ignite the fire, since Russia can effectively ignite it - said Andriy Sibiga.

"It’s not for 30 years. It’s been 30 days since we settled in Jeddah on the 11th. Now Moscow can demonstrate how serious it is about the world," he added.

Let us recall

Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. At the hour of the war, they declared about the "great truce."

While the Russian dictator is stunned by the "great truce," the occupiers will continue to fight in all directions. The head of the Center for the Prevention of Disinformation of the RNBO of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, informed about this.

Just as Russia is now ready to effectively achieve a format of complete and insane silence, Ukraine is now mirroring. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this.