Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
U.S. congressmen call for inclusion of aid to Ukraine in the resolution on presidential term extension

U.S. congressmen call for inclusion of aid to Ukraine in the resolution on presidential term extension

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97402 views

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked the Speaker to include assistance to Ukraine in the President's authorization resolution. They emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security.

Members of the House of Representatives Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and William Keating, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on European Affairs, sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson calling for critical assistance to Ukraine to be included in the resolution to extend the president's term. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on September 17, UNN reports

Details

The statement noted that such assistance is vital not only to Ukraine's victory, but also to U.S. national security. The congressmen emphasized the need to extend the President's authority under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program, which allows the administration to provide necessary military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and other global partners, including countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

“These authorities are the primary means by which the United States, along with its allies and partners, is working to ensure that Ukraine's armed forces can repel Russian attacks, protect civilians, and win the war,” the statement said.

Meeks and Keating emphasized that providing assistance to Ukraine on the eve of winter is a national security imperative for the United States and a signal to the world of support for democratic nations.

“By continuing to support the free, courageous, and independent people of Ukraine - as the House of Representatives did in April under your leadership by passing a supplemental national security package - we will greatly enhance their chances of victory and send a clear message to dictators and autocrats around the world. We must stand with Ukraine,” the letter to Speaker Johnson emphasizes.

Pistorius hopes for additional funding for military aid to Ukraine17.09.24, 23:41 • 77672 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
gregory-meeksGregory Meeks
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

