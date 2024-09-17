Pistorius hopes for additional funding for military aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius hopes that the government will allocate additional funds for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

During a visit to a military unit in Saarlouis, the SPD politician noted that negotiations to increase the 2024 budget from 7.5 billion euros are “going well” and are likely to be completed by the end of this week.

“Then we are talking about a substantial amount of several hundred million euros,” Pistorius said, adding that these funds will be used for further military assistance to Ukraine.

Since the July NATO summit, Pistorius has been warning that the previously planned billions for military support for Ukraine have been almost exhausted or have already been distributed. For this reason, he has repeatedly publicly demanded an additional increase in the budget for the current year.

Supplies are not financed from the Ministry of Defense budget, but mainly from a separate plan.60 The planning of military aid is carried out within the so-called Ukrainian Headquarters under the leadership of Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding in the Bendlerblock.

On Tuesday, Pistorius did not say how much money the German government plans to allocate. According to SPIEGEL, the ministry is counting on an additional half a billion euros. These funds can be used at least to order urgent spare parts packages, without which some of the weapons systems already supplied by Germany will not be able to continue their service at the front.

