Pistorius responds to Putin's threats: international law allows the use of long-range weapons to strike Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Ukraine can strike at the territory of the Russian Federation with the weapons of its partners, because international law allows it, and the latest threats of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin are just “threats.” UNN writes with reference to Politico.

“The fact that the UK and the US agree with each other is not for me to judge. It is up to those who supplied these weapons. International law allows it,” Pistorius said

According to him, the allies are free to decide how to use the weapons they supply, and it is not for him to judge.

“And Putin's threats are Putin's threats, that's all that needs to be said. He threatens whenever he wants and whenever he sees fit,” he added.

Recall

White House Press Secretary Karin Jean Pierre said that the comments of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin are dangerous, but not new rhetoric for Russia, which has used it in its propaganda during the war.