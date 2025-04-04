Gregory Meeks

President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They
will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.
The Biden administration is working on a plan to extend arms authorization to Ukraine by $5. 9 billion by the end of the month.
This will allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv to continue without congressional action.
The President of Ukraine met with a delegation from the US Congress on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy spoke
about the situation at the front and presented the Victory Plan, which does not depend on Putin's decisions.
Members of the U. S. House of Representatives asked the Speaker to include assistance to Ukraine in the President's authorization
resolution. They emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security.
Representatives of the US Congress supported the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth more than $18 billion, despite previous concerns about Israel's war in Gaza.
Zelensky discussed key areas of further military assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening air defense systems and missiles,
with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Singapore.
U. S. lawmakers have supported sanctions against Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom for its role in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, citing the risk of a nuclear disaster due to Russia's actions.
U. S. lawmakers are considering alternative approaches to quickly approve the next round of aid to Ukraine, as Republican leaders
refuse to support the Senate's Ukraine aid bill without additional border security measures.