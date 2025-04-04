Gregory Meeks

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14168 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25082 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62772 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210641 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120856 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389366 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213430 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244056 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
News by theme

US Senate and House of Representatives announce bipartisan meetings with Zelenskyy for today

President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.

Politics • September 26, 08:50 AM • 72829 views

Politico: White House developing 'plan B' to extend military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration is working on a plan to extend arms authorization to Ukraine by $5. 9 billion by the end of the month. This will allow the supply of weapons to Kyiv to continue without congressional action.

War • September 25, 08:10 AM • 76365 views

Zelenskyy meets with members of the U.S. Congress, discusses Ukraine's Victory Plan

The President of Ukraine met with a delegation from the US Congress on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy spoke about the situation at the front and presented the Victory Plan, which does not depend on Putin's decisions.

War • September 23, 10:58 PM • 21413 views

U.S. congressmen call for inclusion of aid to Ukraine in the resolution on presidential term extension

Members of the U. S. House of Representatives asked the Speaker to include assistance to Ukraine in the President's authorization resolution. They emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine for US security.

War • September 18, 02:36 AM • 97429 views

The US is preparing to sell 50 F-15 fighters to Israel

Representatives of the US Congress supported the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth more than $18 billion, despite previous concerns about Israel's war in Gaza.

News of the World • June 18, 02:21 PM • 19254 views

Zelensky meets with US Congressmen: what they talked about

Zelensky discussed key areas of further military assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening air defense systems and missiles, with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Singapore.

War • June 1, 07:27 PM • 45773 views

The U.S. noted the role of Rosatom in the seizure of ZNPP and supported sanctions against the Russian state concern

U. S. lawmakers have supported sanctions against Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom for its role in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, citing the risk of a nuclear disaster due to Russia's actions.

Politics • May 17, 08:09 AM • 15039 views

U.S. lawmakers scramble for Plan B on Ukraine - The Hill

U. S. lawmakers are considering alternative approaches to quickly approve the next round of aid to Ukraine, as Republican leaders refuse to support the Senate's Ukraine aid bill without additional border security measures.

Politics • February 15, 04:41 PM • 25716 views